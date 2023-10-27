Bursa Malaysia ends marginally higher on bargain hunting

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check
Bursa Malaysia ended the week slightly higher as bargain-hunting activities emerged, with the buying seen mainly in transportation and logistics stocks. — Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week slightly higher as bargain-hunting activities emerged, with the buying seen mainly in transportation and logistics stocks, said a dealer.
On the broader market, decliners edged past gainers 430 to 426 while 463 counters were unchanged, 1,073 untraded and 24 suspended. Turnover shrank to 2.72 billion units worth RM1.69 billion from 3.23 billion units worth RM1.98 billion yesterday.Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the sentiment would remain cautious given the increasing market risks and global volatility. headtopics.com
Of the actives, CSH Alliance and Kanger slid half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively, while Sarawak Consolidated and PUC Bhd were unchanged at 54 sen and 5.5 sen. Widad lost one sen to 44.5 sen.On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 2.30 points to 10,634.0, the FBMT 100 Index was 2.71 points better at 10,307.01 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 2.69 points to 10,846.12.
Sector-wise, the Consumer Products and Services Index was 2.01 points higher at 553.50, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.87 of a point to 172.73 and the Plantation Index went up 13.37 points to 6,888.85. The Energy Index expanded by 3.92 points to 874.58 while the Financial Services Index went down 9.42 points to 16,233.37. headtopics.com