Bursa Malaysia ends higher for third consecutive day

Bursa Malaysia ended higher for a third consecutive day today in tandem with the improving sentiment across the region. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 3.97 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 1,547.

99 from Monday’s close of 1,544.02. Gainers beat losers at 583 to 506 on the broader market.

