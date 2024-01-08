Bursa Malaysia ends higher for fourth consecutive day

Bursa Malaysia saw follow-through buying from last week with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ending broadly higher for the fourth consecutive day today, led by construction and energy stocks. Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the FBM KLCI ended in a positive territory, thanks to strong foreign buying.

Meanwhile, he said key regional indices closed mixed, with heavy selling in Hong Kong and China, as tensions in the US-China trade war intensified. "The imposition of sanctions by both parties on several companies added to the market volatility and has impacted market sentiment. "Investors are eagerly awaiting Friday's inflation data from China, as it is expected to serve as a key indicator for gauging the central bank's policy outlook," he told Bernam





