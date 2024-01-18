Bursa Malaysia Bhd Expects Higher Earnings and Fundraising Activities in 2024

Bursa Malaysia Bhd foresees a trajectory towards higher corporate earnings and expanded fundraising activities in 2024, driven by a strengthened economic growth outlook for the year.





