Bursa ends lower on sluggish purchasing managing index data

The weakness in oil and gas heavyweights was also noticeable as crude oil prices retreated over the past two days. “Back home, investors will also keep an eye on Bank Negara Malaysia’s interest rate decision to be announced tomorrow at 3pm,” he told Bernama.

The benchmark index opened 0.97 of-a-point lower at 1,441.17 and moved between 1,434.93 and 1,441.59 throughout the trading session. Among heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals lost 20 sen to RM7.14, Press Metal slid 10 sen to RM4.82, Dialog eased 9 sen to RM2.06, Hong Leong Bank was down 20 sen to RM19.20, HLFG trimmed 2 sen to RM17.22, while Maybank was flat at RM9.02.

The FBM 70 Index gave up 113.15 points to 13,924.72 while the FBM ACE Index shed 18.89 points to 4,998.52.

