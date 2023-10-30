Bursa ends lower as cautious sentiments prevail

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia closed marginally lower amidst regional markets’ mixed performance, a dealer said.

He noted that the Japanese market is facing substantial pressure due to the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the impending Bank of Japan meeting. “We suggest that investors remain cautious due to the escalating global volatility and uncertainties.

Thong said the research firm is also anticipating the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to remain in consolidation mode for the time being. On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 624 to 238, while 416 counters were unchanged, 1,114 untraded, and 76 suspended. headtopics.com

Among the heavyweights, PPB declined 32 sen to RM15.12, Axiata shed 5 sen to RM2.26, Nestle fell RM1.40 to RM124.50, Petronas Gas lost 14 sen to RM17.02 and Maybank slid 1 sen to RM8.99. On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shaved 34.68 points to 10,599.32, the FBMT 100 Index was 31.22 points lower at 10,275.78 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 44.18 points to 10,801.94.

Sector-wise, the consumer products and services index was 2.37 points weaker at 551.13, the industrial products and services index fell 0.61 of-a-point to 172.12, the energy index decreased 10.94 points to 863.64 and the financial services index went down 21.17 points to 16,212.2.The Main Market volume was higher at 1.72 billion units worth RM1.28 billion compared with 1.68 billion units valued at RM1.46 billion on Friday. headtopics.com

