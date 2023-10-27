Bukit Aman: Four individuals remanded in MYAirline, i-Serve probe

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak's Sultan Nazrin named as deputy PM Anwar witnesses signing agreement for relocation to Port Dickson and redevelopment of Royal Military Police Corps training centre, Army Red Warrior acrobatic team

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the four individuals comprised two men and two women, all locals aged between 30 and 62. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The four individuals arrested yesterday for an investigation into a money laundering case involving investment company i-Serve and low-cost airline MYAirline have been remanded for one to four days. headtopics.com

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said they comprised two men and two women, all locals aged between 30 and 62. “One of the women has been remanded for four days, while another woman is being held for three days. The third and fourth male suspects have been remanded for three days and one day respectively,” he said when contacted here today.

Ramli said the remand for another suspect, a businessman in his 40s held since October 23, has been extended for another four days until October 30.The suspects comprised a treasury assistant, a finance assistant, a research and development (R&D) manager, a company lawyer and a shareholder. headtopics.com

On October 17, police arrested the co-founder of the local airline, who has a “Datuk” title, along with his wife and son at their residence in Shah Alam to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

