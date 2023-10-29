Budak akademi Gunners mula tunjuk belang

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Nketiah hattrick fires Arsenal to 5-0 win over Sheffield UnitedThe victory pushes the Gunners up to second place in the Premier League with 24 points from 10 matches. Read more ⮕

Sebanyak 3,200 metrik tan koko diperlukan bagi kegunaan dalam negaraBINTULU: Kira-kira 3,200 tan metrik pengeluaran biji koko kering setahun diperlukan bagi menampung permintaan pasaran domestik. Timbalan Perdana Mente... Read more ⮕

65 warga asing, tempatan ditahan dalam Op Pusat Hiburan, Noda65 warga asing, tempatan ditahan dalam Op Pusat Hiburan, Noda Read more ⮕

Pergolakan PAS Perlis ‘naik turun’ dalam politik, kata Dr MDr Mahathir Mohamad yakin PAS Perlis mampu menyelesaikan masalah dihadapi mereka. Read more ⮕

Ramai bersikap ‘jangka pendek’ dalam pengurusan kewangan, kata gabenor BNMAbdul Rasheed Ghaffour berkata separuh daripada rakyat sukar menyediakan RM1,000 bagi kecemasan. Read more ⮕

Cucur Itali rangup di luar, enak di dalamCucur Itali rangup di luar, enak di dalam Read more ⮕