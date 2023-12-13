British troops' massacre of Malayan civilians in Batang Kali remains obscure

On Dec 12, 1948, a total of 24 unarmed Malayan civilians were murdered in cold blood by British troops close to Batang Kali town. More than 70 years later, though, the Batang Kali massacre remains an obscure historical event in the eyes of the Malaysian public. And none of those responsible for the killings has ever been properly brought to justice for their crimes.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the massacre, FMT spoke to Christopher Hale, a British historian who has written about the Batang Kali incident. His 2013 book, Massacre in Malaya: Exposing Britain’s My Lai, is one of few works that discuss in detail the killings and subsequent miscarriage of justice.Hale told FMT that the Batang Kali incident took place at the start of the Emergency, which saw the British authorities clashing with communist guerrilla





fmtoday » / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British PM reshuffles cabinet after firing interior ministerBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought back former leader David Cameron as foreign minister today in a reshuffle triggered by his firing of interior minister Suella Braverman after her criticism of police threatened his authority.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

5,000 sudah bersedia untuk AGM pertama Gagasan RakyatKota Kinabalu: Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) sudah bersedia untuk mengadakan Perhimpunan Agung Tahunannya buat julung kali hari ini (Isnin) di Pusat Konvensyen Antarabangsa Sabah (SICC), di sini.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Ekosistem pendidikan tinggi dan pemulihan pasca pandemik agenda utama GHEF 2023GHEF ni bukan forum borak kosong biasa tau! Tapi boleh bantu KPT dapat idea wujudkan sistem pendidikan tinggi lebih baik untuk negara kita, hebat tu.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Ex-PM David Cameron makes shock return to UK govt as foreign secretary after Braverman sackingLONDON: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron made a shock return to high office on Monday, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Controversy Surrounding Netflix's "The Crown""The Crown" has faced criticism for its portrayal of historical events and the British monarchy. Many of the personalities featured in recent seasons have pointed out inaccuracies. Netflix added a warning message to clarify that the show is a fictional dramatisation of real events.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Fans eagerly await final season of 'The Crown' as it covers Princess Diana's deathThe 10 episodes of the sixth and final season of 'The Crown' are being released in two stages, with five episodes on Thursday, and the remainder on Dec 14. The series notably features the event that shook the British monarchy to its core – the death of Princess Diana on Aug 31, 1997.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »