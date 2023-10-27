British MP arrested on suspicion of rape in south England, suspended from party

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute

Police in Surrey, in the south of England, said the man was also detained on possession of controlled substances. Crispin Blunt, 63, posted a statement on X — formerly known as Twitter — confirming that it was he who had been arrested.“I have now been interviewed twice in connection with this incident, the first time three weeks ago, when I initially reported my concern over extortion. The second time was earlier this morning under caution following arrest.

Blunt was immediately suspended by his party, British media reported, meaning he now sits as an independent in the House of Commons.He is the latest Tory MP to have been arrested in recent years, and marks another blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s struggling party, which has been beset by scandal. headtopics.com

A Conservative MP was also arrested over rape allegations in 2020. He was never identified, and police dropped the investigation without charge.

