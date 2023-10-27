British Conservative MP arrested over rape allegations

: A British Conservative member of parliament has been arrested on suspicion of rape, police and the lawmaker said on Thursday, in the latest damaging episode for the UK’s ruling party.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning before being released on conditional bail while the investigation continues. “I have now been interviewed twice in connection with this incident, the first time three weeks ago, when I initially reported my concern over extortion. The second time was earlier this morning under caution following arrest.”

Blunt was immediately suspended by his party, British media reported, meaning he now sits as an independent in the House of Commons. In May last year, it was reported that a Tory lawmaker had been arrested on suspicion of rape and misconduct in public office, among other allegations. headtopics.com

Sunak’s Tories lag well behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls ahead of a general election expected next year.

