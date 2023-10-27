British Conservative MP arrested over rape allegations

UK member of parliament Crispin Blunt was immediately suspended by the Conservative party following his arrest. (AP pic)

Police in Surrey, in the south of the UK, said the man was also detained on possession of controlled substances. Crispin Blunt, 63, posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming that it was he who had been arrested.

“The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to cooperate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge,” added Blunt, a former junior minister. He is the latest Tory MP to have been arrested in recent years and marks another blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s struggling party, which has been beset by scandal. headtopics.com

A Conservative MP was also arrested over rape allegations in 2020. He was never identified, and police dropped the investigation without charge.

