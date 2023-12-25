HEAD TOPICS

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe buys 25% stake in Manchester United

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has agreed a deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United for about US$1.3 billion (RM6.05 billion), vowing to return the Premier League club to the “top of world football”. United also announced in a statement on Sunday that Ratcliffe’s Ineos company would take control of football operations after years of under-achievement under the Glazer family. And the 71-year-old chairman of the global chemicals giant will provide substantial funds for future investment in the club’s outdated Old Trafford stadium. It brings to an end a lengthy saga that began 13 months ago when United’s unpopular US owners said they were considering “strategic alternatives” to help the club grow

