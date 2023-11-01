Britain brings together political and tech leaders to talk AI

The meeting is the brainchild of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who wants to carve out a role for Britain as an intermediary between the economic blocs of the United States, China and the European Union. Sceptics have questioned how much influence Britain can wield when the United States, the Group of Seven industrialised nations and the European Union are pushing other initiatives, some of which are advanced.But the summit, which focuses on highly capable general-purpose models called “frontier AI”, has attracted US Vice President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, China’s vice tech minister and United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Britain’s technology minister Michelle Donelan said “the right people with the right expertise” would be around the table to discuss how to mitigate the risks of AI.China will be a key participant, given the country’s role in developing AI technology, although some British lawmakers have questioned whether it should have been invited.

“This is the UK invitation, this is not the US,” she told Reuters. “When the UK government was talking to us, we said it’s your summit. So if you want to invite them, invite them”. Biden signed an executive order on Monday to give the US government greater oversight of AI systems that could pose risks to national security, the economy, public health or safety.

