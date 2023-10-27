Bridging gaps in public transport

“Enhancing the urban planning of Klang Valley can provide a template for the country’s other urban centres to follow. This collective effort to enhance the public transport system can lead Malaysia towards its vision of becoming a high-income and sustainable nation while significantly elevating the quality of life for its citizens.

All of these factors contribute to the traffic congestion and environmental pollution plaguing urban areas. The protests against projects, such as the PJD (Petaling Jaya Dispersal) Link Expressway (formerly Kinrara–Damansara Expressway or Kidex) and Dash (Damansara–Shah Alam Elevated Expressway), reflect the increasing awareness among locals of the drawbacks of sprawling highways that bring smog and mar the once lush verdant valley.

Stations frequently lack effective integration in the wider urban design, rendering them as isolated islands in low-density areas. In this scenario, the journey entails taking a bus to Sungai Buloh MRT station, then transferring to another bus at Bandar Utama station to finally reach the workplace. headtopics.com

Routes with overwhelming demand may lead to a situation where not all commuters can board, making it a challenge for workers to reach their workplaces on time. The expansion of the bus network should be an ongoing endeavour to cover more rural and suburban areas, where public transport options are limited or irregular. This has been partly done.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, there is a need to revisit the contracting model. Promoting healthy competition by opening the playing field to enable Prasarana to compete with domestic and internationally partnered consortiums will elevate service standards and cost efficiencies. headtopics.com

Drawing inspiration from Singapore’s Bus Contracting Model (BCM), the relevant authorities can explore the idea of centralising the procurement and maintenance of bus assets under the purview of the Land Public Transport Agency.

