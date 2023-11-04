Brentford Defeats West Ham in Thrilling London Derby

Brentford claimed their third straight Premier League victory when they came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2 on Saturday in a thrilling London derby. Nathan Collins scored the winner for Brentford, who now have a perfect record against West Ham in the Premier League. The victory moved Brentford up to ninth place in the league table.

