Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Female General Managers in the Hospitality Industry

According to the UN Tourism, 54% of the tourism workforce is composed of women, but most are employed in lower-skilled positions. However, there has been a surge of females taking on the role of general managers in leading hotels.

Linda Pecoraro, Smital Shah-Boultwood, and Kristine Chan are three female leaders who exemplify the tenacity and perseverance needed to break the glass ceiling in the hospitality industry.

