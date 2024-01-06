Brazilian football legend Mario Zagallo dies at 92

Mario Zagallo, who won four World Cups for Brazil as either player or coach, including the 1970 side considered by many to be the best ever, has died at the age of 92. A tough and talented left winger, Zagallo played on the team that won Brazil's first World Cup in 1958 and he kept his place in the side that retained the title four years later.

In 1970, he coached a Brazil squad that featured all-time greats like Pele, Jairzinho, Rivellino, and Tostao - one that many consider to be the greatest national team ever to play the game. They won Brazil's third World Cup in Mexico. Later, he was assistant coach to Carlos Alberto Parreira when Brazil won their fourth title in 1994 in the US. His Brazilian fans loved him for his idiosyncratic personality and unapologetic nationalism





