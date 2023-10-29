Boutier juara Maybank LPGA 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Pemain No. 5 dunia, Celine Boutier dari Perancis dinobatkan sebagai juara pada Kejohanan Golf Maybank LPGA 2023, selepas mengetepikan bintang muda Thailand, Atthaya Thitikul menerusi penentuan play-off di Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC) dekat sini, semalam.

Kedua-dua pemain itu terikat dengan keputusan 21 di bawah par 267 yang memaksa penentuan play-off dilakukan di lubang 18 dan 15. Selepas pertarungan play-off lebih dua jam berlangsung, Boutier, 30, akhirnya dinobatkan juara selepas mengatasi pemain No. 13 dunia, Athaya, 20, pada lubang 15 menerusi catatan birdie dalam play-off kesembilan.

Boutier yang kali pertama datang ke Malaysia melahirkan hasratnya untuk kembali ke negara ini, jika Jelajah LPGA diadakan pada tahun hadapan. – UTUSAN

France's Boutier denies Thai prodigy in epic nine-hole play-off at Maybank ChampionshipOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Agency Behind K-pop Idols, YG Entertainment, to Hold Auditions in Singapore in November 2023The South Korean agency behind multiple successful K-pop groups, including BIGBANG and Blackpink, YG Entertainment, will be heading to Singapore soon as part Read more ⮕

Sienna Miller Unveiled As New Face of Marks & SpencerIconic actress Sienna Miller shines in M&S’s latest Autumn Winter 2023 Womenswear Collection. Read more ⮕

Selangor records highest number of domestic violence cases as at August 2023PUTRAJAYA: Selangor recorded the highest number of domestic violence cases, at 4,690, compared with other states nationwide for the period from 2020 t... Read more ⮕

‘Oil prices to remain higher for rest of 2023 and next year’Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd (Marc Ratings) foresees the Brent oil prices to remain elevated to hover around US$85-US$95 (US$1=RM4.78) for the remainder of 2023 and within the range of US$80-US$100 per barrel in 2024. Read more ⮕

World Halal Business Conference Circuit 2023 in London concludes, marking major progress in halal industryLONDON, Oct 28 — The World Halal Business Conference Circuit 2023 (WHBC 2023), has concluded here today, marking significant progress in the halal industry and the strengthening... Read more ⮕