Borneo Matsuri may be a yearly affair

The two-day event saw an 8,000 turnout and was the first anime, comics and games (ACG) music festival in Borneo. There were performances, cosplay competitions, merchandise booths, panel discussions, and interactive workshops. Daily Express Malaysia

Centred on Borneo’s growing ACG community, it was organised by KupiKupi FM in partnership with Projek Hikayat and Hobbycon. KupiKupi FM General Manager Lester Calvin Miol said that the goal was to support an “underrated community” of ACG fans in Sabah.

"ACG was once a niche community which has blossomed into a subculture that deserves recognition for its artistic and creative talents.

