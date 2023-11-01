Born in Malaysia pre-Merdeka but still no IC: Why they need police’s security screening when applying for citizenship

Until today, there are still pre-Merdeka persons with outstanding applications to the Malaysian government to be recognised as Malaysians, typically under either Article 16 or Article 19 of the Federal Constitution, depending on their circumstances.

On June 26 this year, the Home Ministry said 1,232 citizenship applications under Article 16 from those born here pre-Merdeka were received from 2018 to June 15, 2023. But DHRRA last week immediately stepped in to clear up the confusion, where some in the public mistakenly thought that Saifuddin’s announcement meant those applying for Malaysian citizenship could see their applications approved within 14 days.

DHRRA said the security screening for these applications would be shortened to 14 days under the new integrated system between the NRD and police.“It will benefit Article 16 (pre-independence context), Article 15(1) (foreign spouses to Malaysian men) and Article 19 (naturalisation). We definitely hope those stateless cases within Article 16 and 19 can be accelerated.

Babies born at Hospital Kuala Lumpur on Merdeka Day are seen in this August 31, 2012 file photograph. — Picture by Razak GhazaliThe short answer is, because that is how the government is applying the Federal Constitution’s requirements for those applying for citizenship under Article 15(1), Article 16 and Article 19.

Article 16 requires a person born in Malaysia before Merdeka Day to have lived here — for a minimum of five years — within a seven-year period immediately before applying for citizenship and intending to live permanently in Malaysia; to have “elementary knowledge” of the Malay language; and to be of “good character” .

