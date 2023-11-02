Boris Johnson asked if hairdryer could fight Covid, says ex-aide

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry shows Former special advisor at 10 Downing Street, Dominic Cummings, giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, in west London, on October 31, 2023. — UK Covid-19 Inquiry / AFP picLONDON, Nov 2 — Former prime minister Boris Johnson asked the UK government’s top scientific advisors early in the pandemic if a “special hairdryer” could be used against Covid, it emerged on Wednesday.

As the virus began to spread worldwide in March 2020, Johnson shared with officials a YouTube video of the dryer being used “to kill Covid”, according to his former top aide Dominic Cummings. The ex-British leader wanted Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and Patrick Vallance, its chief scientific advisor, to give their opinions about it, Cummings claimed in a statement submitted to a public inquiry into Covid.

It is examining the UK government’s performance dealing with the virus, which led to nearly 130,000 fatalities being recorded in Britain by mid-July 2021.Cummings, who quit Johnson’s government in late 2020 after falling out with him, has used his 115-page witness statement and in-person testimony to assail his former boss’ handling of the crisis.

“A low point was when he circulated a video of a guy blowing a special hairdryer up his nose ‘to kill Covid’ and asked the CSA and CMO what they thought,” the former aide stated, referring to Whitty and Vallance.AFP FactCheck debunked the claim about hair dryers and saunas killing coronavirus on March 19, 2020.

