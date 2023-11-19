Bonobos: Our Closest Relatives Show Cooperation Beyond Immediate Groups

While encounters between chimpanzee groups are inherently hostile and often result in lethal violence, interactions between bonobo parties hadn’t been as well examined. Human society is founded on our ability to cooperate with others beyond our immediate family and social groups. Bonobos team up with outsiders too, in everything from grooming to food sharing, even forming alliances against sexual aggressors.

Studying bonobos offers a window into our past and possibly signals an evolutionary basis for how our own species began wider-scale collaborative endeavors





