Bolivia severs ties with Israel over attacks in Gaza

Bolivia “has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the state of Israel, in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive being carried out in the Gaza Strip,” deputy foreign minister Freddy Mamani told a press conference.

“We demand an end to the attacks” in the Gaza Strip “which have so far caused thousands of civilian deaths and the forced displacement of Palestinians,” she said at the same press conference. Bolivia only announced it was restoring ties with Israel in 2019, a decade after they were cut over previous attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The leaders of both Colombia and Chile also spoke out yesterday against the Israeli offensive on Hamas, which the Hamas-controlled health ministry says has now killed more than 8,500 Palestinians – two-thirds of them women and children.

Chile, which has the largest Palestinian population outside the Arab world, said yesterday that it was recalling its ambassador to Israel in protest against Israel’s “unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Bolivia cuts diplomatic ties with Israel over Gaza conflictLA PAZ (Bolivia), Nov 1 — Bolivia said yesterday it was severing diplomatic ties with Israel as a rebuke for its bloody offensive in the Gaza Strip after a deadly Hamas attack...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Bolivia putuskan hubungan diplomatik dengan IsraelGaza terkini: Bolivia putuskan hubungan diplomatik dengan Israel

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat ZionisGaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat Zionis

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Kereta kebal Israel mara ke barat laut GazaGaza terkini: Kereta kebal Israel mara ke barat laut Gaza walaupun semalam dikatakan berjaya dihalang oleh pejuang Hamas.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Israel cuba ‘memisahkan’ utara Gaza dari selatanGaza terkini: Israel cuba 'memisahkan' utara Gaza dari selatan tentera Israel kini berada di jalan utama Salah al-Din dan al-Rasheed,

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Sembilan tentera Israel terbunuh di GazaGaza terkini: Sembilan tentera Israel terbunuh di Gaza

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕