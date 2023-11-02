Boeing says ‘cyber incident’ hit parts business after ransom threat

Boeing acknowledged the incident days after the Lockbit cybercrime gang said on Friday it had stolen “a tremendous amount” of sensitive data from the US planemaker that it would dump online if Boeing didn’t pay ransom by Nov 2.

“This issue does not affect flight safety,” a Boeing spokesperson said. “We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers.”

Some webpages on the company’s official website that had information on the Global Services division were down on Wednesday, with a message that cited technical issues.Lockbit was the most active global ransomware group last year based on the number of victims, and it has hit 1,700 US organisations since 2020, according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

It’s unclear what data Lockbit may have stolen from the company. Brett Callow, a ransomware expert and threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said that while organisations may pay cybercriminal gangs when demanded ransom, that doesn’t guarantee that data won’t be leaked.

