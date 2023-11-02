Boeing probing ‘cyber incident’ after ransom threat

Boeing acknowledged the incident days after the Lockbit cybercrime gang said on Friday it had stolen “a tremendous amount” of sensitive data from the US planemaker that it would dump online if Boeing didn’t pay ransom by Nov 2.

The Lockbit threat was no longer on the gang’s website as of Wednesday, and it didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.“This issue does not affect flight safety,” a Boeing spokesman said. “We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities.We are notifying our customers and suppliers.”

Lockbit was the most active global ransomware group last year based on the number of victims, and it has hit 1,700 US organisations since 2020, according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa).

The hacking group typically deploys ransomware on a victim organisation’s system to lock it up, as well as stealing sensitive data for extortion. Boeing’s parts and distribution business, which falls under its Global Services division, provides material and logistics support to its customers, according to the company’s 2022 annual report.

“Global Services ensures (customers) have access to the world’s most robust supply chain and the flexibility, scale and purchasing power to operate efficiently,” the report says. It’s unclear what data Lockbit may have stolen from the company. Brett Callow, a ransomware expert and threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said that while organisations may pay cybercriminal gangs when demanded ransom, that doesn’t guarantee that data won’t be leaked.

