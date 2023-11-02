Boeing investigating cyber incident it says hit parts business

Boeing acknowledged the incident days after the Lockbit cybercrime gang said on Friday it had stolen ‘a tremendous amount’ of sensitive data from the US planemaker that it would dump online if Boeing didn't pay ransom by November 2. ― Reuters file picWASHINGTON, Nov 2 ― Boeing said yesterday it is investigating a cyber incident impacting elements of the company's parts and distribution business and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Boeing acknowledged the incident days after the Lockbit cybercrime gang said on Friday it had stolen “a tremendous amount” of sensitive data from the US planemaker that it would dump online if Boeing didn't pay ransom by November 2.“This issue does not affect flight safety,” a Boeing spokesperson said. “We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers.

Lockbit was the most active global ransomware group last year based on the number of victims it claimed on its data leak blog, according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The hacking group typically deploys ransomware on a victim organisation's system to lock it up and also steals sensitive data for extortion.Lockbit has made 1,700 attacks on US organisations since its ransomware was first seen on Russian-language-based cybercrime forums in January 2020, CISA said in June. ― Reuters

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: PKNS Selangor Masters Returns with USD175,000 Prize, Gavin Green Leads Local Team on Nov 8-11SELANGOR: The PKNS Selangor Masters is back at the Seri Selangor Golf Club from November 8-11, featuring a larger prize pool of USD175,000, a USD25,00...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Jepak polls: Come out to vote on Nov 4, says GPSHONG KONG (Reuters): Chinese President Xi Jinping said women have a critical role and must establish a 'new trend of family', as the nation grapples with an ageing population and record decline in the birth rate.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Armizan: Chicken prices can be lower than RM9.40 per kg after Nov 1SERDANG: The price of chicken can be much lower than the previously set controlled price of RM9.40 per kilogramme (kg), even after subsidies and price...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Fuel prices Nov 2-8: Unchanged across the boardGraham Chase Robinson watched with her lawyers while De Niro's anger built as attorney Andrew Macurdy pelted him with some tabloid-style accusations.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

TECHNAVEMY: Amazfit Active Malaysia release - Available starting 3 Nov at RM599Amazfit Malaysia today announced the release of its latest smartwatch offering in our country, the Amazfit Active. Featuring some compelling specs at an at

Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Phase four of STR cash aid to be disbursed beginning Nov 7KUALA LUMPUR: The fourth and final phase of the ‘Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah’ (STR) cash assistance for this year will be distributed before the Deepavali ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕