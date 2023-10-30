Body of skipper who fell overboard after boat collision found off Semporna

KOTA KINABALU: The body of a pump boat skipper who fell overboard following a collision with a tourist passenger boat on Sunday (Oct 29) night in Semporna has been found.

The search team pulled the remains of Nurman Nur, 35, out of the water around Kampung Labuan Haji at 8.11am Monday (Oct 30), said a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman. Initially, the Semporna floating fire station received an alert about the boat collision happening at around 9.30pm, informing it that the skipper of one boat was missing.

"A search and rescue (SAR) operation was initiated at 7.39am on Monday by the Department with other agencies like the police, MMEA and Civil Defence Force. "The public alerted (us to) the (presence) of the body and the SAR team proceeded to retrieve the remains, which have been handed over to the marine police for further action," the spokesman added. headtopics.com

