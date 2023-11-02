Body of man found stuck among fallen tree branches in river in Seremban

District Police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said they received a report about the discovery of the body of the man, believed to be in his late 40s, at 9.30 am. “The body without clothes was believed to have been washed away by strong current. There were no specific marks on the body, but based on the skin colour, he was most likely a Chinese man,” he said in a statement today.

He said the body was taken to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death. The public with information or a missing family are advised to contact investigating officer Sgt Rubama Lawasa at 013-314 4250 or Seremban Police headquarters at 06-6033222.- Bernama

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAİLY: Immigration Dept rescues 10 women believed to be victims of human trafficking in SerembanKUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department rescued 10 foreign women during a raid on a massage centre in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan yesterday. The depart...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Seremban-KL express bus extra RM1 online charge waivedPETALING JAYA: There is only one person in the country who is qualified to install and maintain electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the country, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Source: staronline | Read more »

FMTODAY: Imigresen selamatkan 10 mangsa pemerdagangan manusiaSemua wanita warga asing itu diselamatkan dalam serbuan di premis pusat urut di Seremban.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

FMTODAY: Rombakan ahli majlis, ketua kampung di Selangor?Sumber PKR berkata, tindakan itu bagi menyingkirkan pensabotaj dalam kalangan akar umbi parti.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

UMONLİNE: Gajah ceroboh kampung, 100 penduduk Orang Asli bermalam tepi sungaiGajah liar ini masuk merayau di tepi hutan berdekatan bermula kira-kira pukul 7 malam dan selepas pukul 10 malam mula menghampiri penempatan.

Source: UMonline | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Kampung Forest koloni setinggan pertama nikmati bekalan elektrikSANDAKAN: Kampung Forest telah dipilih sebagai lokasi projek perintis interim pembekalan elektrik bagi koloni setinggan di Sabah.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »