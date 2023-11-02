Body of man found in stream near Seremban sewage treatment plant

Seremban police chief Asst Comm Arifai Tarawe said police received information on the discovery of the body around 9.30am on Wednesday (Nov 1). "We did not find any identification papers on the victim. The deceased also had a fair complexion," he said in a statement.He urged anyone with information on the case or those with a missing male relative which fits the description of the deceased to contact Sjn Rubama Lawasa at 013 314 4250 or the district police station at 06 603 3222.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Tuan’s The Other Side Asia Tour 2024 lands in Kuala LumpurPREPARE yourselves, Malaysian IGOT7s, as the heartthrob of the K-pop universe is poised to captivate your hearts with “The Other Side” Asia Tour 2024,...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Floods: Number of evacuees rises in JohorA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Ipoh City Council to use new method for pothole repairs, says mayorA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: LG CordZero All-in-One Tower takes cleanliness to new heightsA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Malaysian financial planner's 850sqft apartment chic in neutral and bohemian elementsA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Britney Spears’ memoir sells 1.1 million copies in US after just one weekA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕