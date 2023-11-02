BNM keeps OPR at 3% despite floundering ringgit

In a press statement, BNM said that maintaining the OPR is vital to support domestic economic growth amid the elevated interest rate environment globally. “The MPC will ensure that the monetary policy stance remains conducive to sustainable economic growth amid price stability,” it added.

BNM has raised the key lending rate five times since May 2022. At 3%, the OPR has returned to its pre-Covid-19 level in 2019. “The global economy continues to expand, driven by domestic demand amid strong labour market conditions.

Malaysia’s exports have been on a negative trend for seven consecutive months as of September, weighed down largely by China’s economic slowdown. The World Bank projected Malaysia’s gross domestic product to grow by 3.9% for 2023 in light of the softening external demand.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: BNM kekalkan OPR 3.0 peratusPendirian dasar monetari terus menyokong ekonomi dan konsisten dengan penilaian semasa berhubung dengan prospek pertumbuhan dan inflasi.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: OPR perlu dikekal untuk stabilkan ekonomiOPR perlu dikekalkan sekurang-kurangnya hingga akhir suku kedua 2024 bagi memberikan kestabilan kepada kewangan dan ekonomi negara.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: PARLIMEN: Tiada keperluan naikkan OPRPARLIMEN: Tiada keperluan naikkan OPR

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: OPR hike may damage economic performance, say analystsA commitment to long-term initiatives such as fiscal consolidation and economic reforms will drive demand for the ringgit.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: OPR hike may damage economic performance, say analystsA commitment to long-term initiatives such as fiscal consolidation and economic reforms will drive demand for the ringgit.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Kenaikan OPR mungkin jejas prestasi ekonomi, kata penganalisisKomitmen terhadap inisiatif jangka panjang seperti penyatuan fiskal dan pembaharuan ekonomi dijangka dapat memacu permintaan terhadap ringgit.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕