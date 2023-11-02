BNM keeps OPR at 3% despite floundering ringgit

In a press statement, BNM said that maintaining the OPR is vital to support domestic economic growth amid the elevated interest rate environment globally. “The MPC will ensure that the monetary policy stance remains conducive to sustainable economic growth amid price stability,” it added.
BNM has raised the key lending rate five times since May 2022. At 3%, the OPR has returned to its pre-Covid-19 level in 2019. “The global economy continues to expand, driven by domestic demand amid strong labour market conditions.
Malaysia’s exports have been on a negative trend for seven consecutive months as of September, weighed down largely by China’s economic slowdown. The World Bank projected Malaysia’s gross domestic product to grow by 3.9% for 2023 in light of the softening external demand.
Malaysia Headlines
