BNM keeps OPR at 3.0% for third consecutive time

“The MPC will ensure that the monetary policy stance remains conducive to sustainable economic growth amid price stability,” it said.“The global economy continues to expand, driven by domestic demand amid strong labour market conditions.

BNM said global growth remains weighed down by persistently elevated inflation and higher interest rates, with several major economies experiencing slowing growth momentum. “The growth outlook remains subject to downside risks, mainly from higher-than-anticipated inflation outturns, an escalation of geopolitical tensions, and a sharp tightening in financial market conditions,” it said.

“Growth in 2024 will be driven mainly by resilient domestic expenditure, with some support emanating from the expected recovery in E&E exports. BNM said investment activity would be supported by continued progress of multi-year infrastructure projects, and implementation of catalytic initiatives under the national master plans.“The growth outlook remains subject to downside risks stemming from weaker-than-expected external demand and larger and protracted declines in commodity production.

“Of note, the government’s intention to review price controls and subsidies in 2024 will affect the outlook for inflation and demand conditions,” it said. “This has affected other major and emerging market currencies, including the ringgit. Nevertheless, these developments are not expected to derail Malaysia’s growth prospects.

