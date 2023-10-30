BNM: Almost Half of M'sians Can't Even Save RM1k, Many Go Into Debt During Emergencies

Shared by BNM Governor Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour in a speech at the Johor Financial Literacy Carnival (KCK Johor) in Kulaijaya on Saturday (28 October), it was revealed that many Malaysians have a lackadaisical attitude in managing their financial risks, including when facing unforeseen situations.“Almost half of Malaysians have difficulties in setting aside RM1,000 for emergency purposes and 1 in 3 Malaysians are not interested in learning about insurance and takaful.

Worse, the BNM Governor revealed that according to data from the Credit Counseling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), many Malaysians have to go into debt when they’re in need of money during emergencies.

Furthermore, AKPK data also showed that 1 in 3 Malaysians is burdened with debt even though most of them have a reasonable level of income. Abdul Rasheed said that when BNM researched the matter, they found that many struggle with financial issues due to poor financial management since they were young.Besides that, the BNM Governor also shared that many Malaysians are also ignorant about cybersecurity, with research showing that 37% of the population share their passwords and PIN numbers with families and friends. headtopics.com

So, what do you guys think of these statistics shared by Abdul Rasheed? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.Also read: “Our parents have no savings” – M’sian Siblings Share Struggles of Paying for Everything at Home

Ringgit opens strongly amid upcoming US Fed and BNM meetingsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar and other major currencies on the first day of trading for the week. The financial markets are closely... Read more ⮕

Ringgit remains within a narrow range against greenbackThe markets are closely watching two upcoming events, the US Fed and BNM meetings. Read more ⮕

Ramai bersikap ‘jangka pendek’ dalam pengurusan kewangan, kata gabenor BNMAbdul Rasheed Ghaffour berkata separuh daripada rakyat sukar menyediakan RM1,000 bagi kecemasan. Read more ⮕

BNM governor raps those with short-term mindset in managing financesAbdul Rasheed Ghaffour says nearly half of Malaysians have difficulty setting aside RM1,000 for emergencies and are uninterested in buying insurance. Read more ⮕

BNM governor raps those with short-term mindset in managing financesKuala Lumpur: A considerable number of Malaysians are still adopting a short-term mindset when it comes to financial management, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour. Read more ⮕

Many Malaysians have short-term mindset in financial management, says BNM governorKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — A considerable number of Malaysians are still adopting a short-term mindset when it comes to financial management, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)... Read more ⮕