BMW terbabas: Pemandu tersepit, dua tercampak keluar kereta

Penolong Pengarah Bahagian Operasi Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia (JBPM) Selangor, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar berkata, pihaknya menerima panggilan pada 5.07 pagi dan sembilan pegawai serta anggota dari Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat (BBP) Kajang ke lokasi kejadian.
Menurut beliau, ketika kejadian, kereta BMW yang dinaiki tiga mangsa iaitu dua lelaki dan seorang wanita dipercayai terbabas.“Pemandu yang tersepit berjaya dikeluarkan oleh pihak bomba dalam masa empat minit,” katanya dalam kenyataan hari ini.
Katanya, semua mangsa diserahkan kepada pihak kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia untuk tindakan selanjutnya.- UTUSAN
Malaysia Headlines
