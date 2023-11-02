BMW terbabas: Pemandu tersepit, dua tercampak keluar kereta

Penolong Pengarah Bahagian Operasi Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia (JBPM) Selangor, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar berkata, pihaknya menerima panggilan pada 5.07 pagi dan sembilan pegawai serta anggota dari Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat (BBP) Kajang ke lokasi kejadian.

Menurut beliau, ketika kejadian, kereta BMW yang dinaiki tiga mangsa iaitu dua lelaki dan seorang wanita dipercayai terbabas.“Pemandu yang tersepit berjaya dikeluarkan oleh pihak bomba dalam masa empat minit,” katanya dalam kenyataan hari ini.

Katanya, semua mangsa diserahkan kepada pihak kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia untuk tindakan selanjutnya.- UTUSAN

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: ‘Saya boleh bawa sampai Penang’ – pemandu treler khayal syabuPemuda berusia 30-an yang ditahan itu turut memberitahu dia tidak khayal walaupun mengambil bahan terlarang itu ketika memandu.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Lelaki tular pukul pemandu lori sampah dicekupLelaki tular pukul pemandu lori sampah dicekup

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Pemandu kereta sapu nafi tunjuk kemaluan kepada pelajarTAWAU: Seorang pemandu kereta sapu di Semporna didakwa di Mahkamah Sesyen di sini, pada Isnin atas pertuduhan menunjukkan kemaluannya kepada seorang pelajar perempuan tahun lepas.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

THERAKYATPOST: [Video] Pemandu Gelabah Ular Tiba-tiba Muncul Dari Bawah Kereta Di Jalan RayaPasangan berkenaan berjaya membawa ular tersebut di atas kereta mereka menuju ke balai bomba di Cyberjaya untuk mendapatkan bantuan.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Kerajaan cadang guna e-plate kurangkan risiko kemalanganCiri baharu di kamera itu dijangka berupaya mengesan pemandu, lesen kenderaan dan menangkap tahap kelajuan kenderaan.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

HYPEMY: Here’s Why Netizens Prefer A 2022 Myvi Over A 2013 BMW Even If They Were Both Priced At RM60kWhether we like to admit it or not, the car we drive does reflect our financial status (to a certain extend), hence why those who want to look rich would get

Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕