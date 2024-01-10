BMW Malaysia to introduce ICE versions of the 5 Series alongside EV models

We continue our ‘What to expect in 2024’ series with BMW Malaysia, which distributes the namesake premium brand as well as MINI. These days, new BMWs reach our shores very fast, as new models typically come with full-electric variants from launch (some even kick-off with the EV, like the G60 5 Series), and we’re now in a tax-free window for CBU EVs.– all done in a few months.

The eighth-generation 5er might have started life as an EV, but mild hybrid internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrids are part of the family. So, if you don’t want your 5 Series as an EV, it’s very likely that ICE versions of the sedan are coming this year. Globally, the 520i (190 hp/310 Nm), 530i (258 hp/400 Nm, xDrive available) and six-cylinder 540i xDrive (381 hp/540 Nm) have been announced, along with aCompared to the G30 PHEV, today’s 530e boasts 75% higher electric output, 24% higher total output, 78% higher pure electric range, 39% higher total range and 27% more boot spac





