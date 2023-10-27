BM directive won’t apply to us: Sarawak

ADVERTISEMENTEarlier, Anwar reminded local companies and universities to correspond with government agencies in Malay, noting that there was “deviation” from the constitutional commitment to uphold Malay as the national language.

Anwar also said that anyone who wrote in a language other than the national language “will have their letter returned.”This is not the first time Sarawak has held opposing views with the federal government when it comes to language-related policies. headtopics.com

In June last year, Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg said the state civil service would continue using English as the official language alongside the national language.His comments were in response to Chief Secretary to the Government Zuki Ali’s May 24 statement where he wanted the public services department (JPA) to look into actions that could be taken against those who did not take instructions to strengthen the national language seriously.

Abang Johari said the Federal Constitution clearly stated that the use of English was allowed for Sabah and Sarawak High Court proceedings, or for proceedings in the Federal Court or Court of Appeal. The Sarawak government had also taken its own stand on other contentious language-related issues, such as the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) for students from Chinese-medium schools. headtopics.com

