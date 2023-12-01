Blizzard's Overwatch Animated Shorts Deserve a Full Series

The Overwatch series has fumbled the bag a few times since its 2016 debut, but one of the most confounding things developer Blizzard has done is not lean into its storytelling prowess. Overwatch’s animated shorts have consistently provided heartwarming, often poignant stories that weave together its massive cast of heroes, but we’ve never gotten a full-blown show out of it.
Sure, we got the animated mini-series Overwatch: Genesis earlier this year, but what these characters deserve is a full series that tells a lengthy story in this world. Blizzard released a new animated short to commemorate new tank hero Mauga’s launch at the beginning of season 8, and all I could think about was how Blizzard and Netflix should have been cooking something up like this years ago. The short is called A Good Day and stars villains Reaper, Doomfist, Sombra, and Mauga as they infiltrate an enemy ship in what was supposed to be a quiet heist. Sombra and Reaper operate in stealth and shadow, so they were certainly the right people for this job, but Mauga is a giant, often bombastic tan
