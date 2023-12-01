Blizzard's Overwatch Animated Shorts Deserve a Full Series

The Overwatch series has fumbled the bag a few times since its 2016 debut, but one of the most confounding things developer Blizzard has done is not lean into its storytelling prowess. Overwatch’s animated shorts have consistently provided heartwarming, often poignant stories that weave together its massive cast of heroes, but we’ve never gotten a full-blown show out of it.

Sure, we got the animated mini-series Overwatch: Genesis earlier this year, but what these characters deserve is a full series that tells a lengthy story in this world. Blizzard released a new animated short to commemorate new tank hero Mauga’s launch at the beginning of season 8, and all I could think about was how Blizzard and Netflix should have been cooking something up like this years ago. The short is called A Good Day and stars villains Reaper, Doomfist, Sombra, and Mauga as they infiltrate an enemy ship in what was supposed to be a quiet heist. Sombra and Reaper operate in stealth and shadow, so they were certainly the right people for this job, but Mauga is a giant, often bombastic tan





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blizzard Teases Overwatch 2’s Next Three Heroes And Other 2024 PlansThere was no mention of new story missions, but there is a new PvP mode coming next year

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

That's The End Of Activision Blizzard's $120 Million Overwatch LeagueThe Overwatch esport league was a money pit and now everyone's walking away

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A Look at the New Animated SeriesThe new animated series based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is out on Netflix. This article explores the reception and subversion of expectations surrounding the series.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Oppo and Hasselblad unveil HyperTone camera system for Find X7 series, OnePlus 12, Reno 11 seriesLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Venture Is Overwatch 2’s First Non-Binary HeroThe 40th hero will join the shooter’s roster in 2024

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

BlizzCon Returns with Exclusive Panels, Hands-On Opportunities, and K-Pop PerformanceBlizzard's biggest weekend had Overwatch and Diablo IV reveals, a K-Pop performance, and great cosplay

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »