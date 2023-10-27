Blackview Shark 8 with a Helio G99 chip, 120 Hz display, Android 13 & more unveiled

Smartphones may not have originated from China but it is unarguable that Chinese companies currently dominate the market in terms of sheer numbers. Whatever type of smartphone you’re shopping for, there is always a Chinese brand readily available for you at pocket-friendly prices.is known for its affordable rugged smartphones. In recent times, though, the company seems to rotate between rugged and non-rugged, sleek models.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. In terms of photography, the Blackview Shark 8 features a 64MB ISOCELL GW3 main camera at the rear supported by a 13MP selfie shooter at the front. The front camera is an ISOCELL 3L6 sensor. The phone runs on Android 13 along with Blackview’s DokeOS 4.0 layer on top. It also features the ArcSoft 7.0 image processing which further enhances the photo quality of the 64MP ISOCELL shooter.

Under the hood, the Shark 8 crams a decent 5,000mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging. The company claims the battery can support up to 7 hours of video streaming and 6 hours of gameplay time. It also comes with a cooling solution that is said to keep the temperature under 39 Celsius (102.2 Fahrenheit) during intense gaming sessions. headtopics.com

