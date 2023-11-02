Blackie, the charming resident pooch of Little Habitat

Well, one lucky doggie has the latter checked because he has the privilege of calling Little Habitat, a sprawling pet campsite in Bentong, Pahang, his home. According to Sim, Blackie loves to swim and it’s something that he indulges in every single day. How nice that he has a pet-friendly swimming pool in his very own backyard!

And while he is generally friendly with humans, he doesn’t like unwelcome visitors to his home. Sim recalled an incident when an anteater wandered into the campsite. When he’s not guarding the campsite and helping Sim with host duties, he enjoys chasing birds and flies.There are also two other things that he loves: food and belly rubs – and there is little doubt that his humans indulge him in both!

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Getting wed to get little ‘dragons’MANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Deepavali carnival lights up Little India in MelakaMELAKA: Melaka’s Little India in Jalan Bendahara has come to live with the annual Deepavali Carnival for the Indian community and a bazaar sale runnin...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Deepavali carnival lights up Little India in MelakaULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Apple's 'Scary Fast' event is its first to be shot on iPhoneKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― Apple added a little note on the closing shot of the “Scary Fast” launch that unveiled the company's latest processor and upcoming MacBook Pro...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Touch ‘n Go releases ‘Oyen’ NFC-enabled TNG charmKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Touch ‘n Go has introduced a new member to its Furry Series of TNG charms. After introducing the rabbit charm in August, the latest character is the...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Blackie, the charming resident pooch of Little HabitatThis adorable canine lives at the sprawling pet campsite in Bentong and takes his job of welcoming visitors to his home seriously.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕