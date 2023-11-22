Binance CEO Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering Violations

Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to US money laundering violations, resulting in the cryptocurrency exchange paying over US$4 billion in penalties. The guilty plea is part of coordinated action with the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and Office of Foreign Assets Control.





