Big Xbox Shakeup Might Avoid Another Redfall Debacle

Today Microsoft announced a re-organization within its Xbox division that will see ZeniMax and Bethesda Game Studios report more directly to head of game services, Matt Booty. The shift comes after vampire shooter Redfall was so poorly recieved that Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer went on a fan podcast to publicly apologize for the situation.

Arkane Austin’s multiplayer shooter combined elements of Stephen King horror, immersive sims like Dishonored, and loot mechanics from Borderlands into an intriguing but ultimately messy mix that felt unpolished, incomplete, and hollow. A promised 60fps mode for the console version, alongside a patch containing other fixes and improvements, didn’t arrive until six months after release.

