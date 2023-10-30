Big Tiny finds a home in Malaysia

Big Tiny's award-winning Reyes model tiny house unit, at 137sqft, comes fitted with a queen-size bed, a kitchenette, an eco-friendly toilet, and a shower facility.

The Singapore-based company, which has scaled over 300 tiny houses worldwide, will offer Malaysians the unparalleled opportunity to own tiny houses overseas. “Our expansion into Malaysia represents our commitment to make tiny house ownership and living more accessible and convenient for Malaysians,” says Big Tiny co-founder and chief executive officer Adrian Chia.

Central to Big Tiny’s model is the integration of eco-tourism to provide an income stream for owners. Additionally, the company ensures hassle-free tiny house management services, allowing owners to enjoy a passive income and positive cash flow. headtopics.com

The decision to expand into Malaysia was spurred by an influx of inquiries from Malaysian professionals in Singapore. These individuals, eager to introduce Big Tiny's offerings to their families and friends, inspired the establishment of the company’s sales office in Kuala Lumpur in June this year.

The tiny houses on the island, which serve as a low-carbon footprint tourism destination, were officially launched on Oct 5 by Singapore’s State for Trade and Industry minister Alvin Tan during a media event hosted by the Sentosa Development Corporation. headtopics.com