Big tech companies delay payment of fines for years

Rarely a month goes by without big tech companies getting fined for price fixing, squashing competitors or misusing data, but it can take years before they pay a penny. Ireland’s data regulator confirmed to AFP that Meta has not paid any of the €2 billion (RM10.2 billion) in fines issued since last September. TikTok also owes hundreds of millions. Amazon is still appealing against a €746 million fine from 2021, Luxembourg’s data regulator told AFP.
Google is still disputing EU fines worth more than €8 billion for abusing its market position between 2017 and 2019. Apple has fought for years against a French antitrust fine of €1.1 billion and an order to pay €13 billion of tax to Irelan
