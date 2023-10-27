BIG Pharmacy apologises for racially insensitive online advertisement following public outrage

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from Jan 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — BIG Pharmacy has apologised for a racially insensitive promotional video that has been making rounds on social media.

The pharmacy chain came under fire after social media user @tgwtst flagged the video on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday. Dear Indian people.. Watch this and let me know how you feel.. Am I overreacting? They keep deleting my comments thoThe video featured a social media influencer imitating an Indian accent and ridiculing the traditional Indian 'pottu', worn as a religious symbol by Hindus.The video, which was initially shared by the influencer, has since been removed following public outrage. headtopics.com

“We recognise the hurtful and offensive nature of this content and claim full responsibility for our lack of due diligence,” said the pharmacy's management in a statement.“The mistake is one that we take seriously, will learn from, and improve as we serve all members of our community."X user @toffeefamily posted: “(I’m) not an Indian but a Chinese and I find this disgusting and racist to the core..There are many ways to get some clicks, this is definitely not one of them.

Meanwhile, @MindMechanicxyz questioned how BIG Pharmacy's production team green-lighted the advertisement video. “(I’m) really surprised how multiple people said YES let’s make this ad and degrade one of the most important aspects of a religion to sell Panadol,” they posted. headtopics.com

Iklan ‘rasis’ cetus kontroversi, Big Pharmacy mohon maafSyarikat farmasi itu memohon maaf atas ‘kelemahan usaha wajar’ di pihaknya. Read more ⮕