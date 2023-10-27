Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in the Middle East

This handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him speaking before an audience in Tehran on October 25, 2023. AFPPIX: President Joe Biden has sent a rare message to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting US personnel in the Middle East, the White House said on Thursday after a spate of attacks on American forces in the region.
About 900 additional US troops are headed to the region or have recently arrived there to bolster air defences to protect US personnel amid a surge in attacks in the region by Iran-affiliated groups, the Pentagon said.
On Wednesday, Biden said he had warned the ayatollah that the US would respond if US forces continued to be targeted but did not say how the message was communicated. In a comment posted on social media before Kirby spoke, an aide to Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi disputed Biden's account.
Separately, Iran’s state news agency IRNA cited an unnamed source as saying the US had sent Iran, as well as some Iranian allies like Hezbollah, messages that it was not seeking to expand the war and urging them to exercise restraint.
Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, in retaliation for the Oct 7 attack in which the Palestiniang group also took about 200 people hostage. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege, and is preparing a ground invasion.
On Thursday, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at the UN that if Israel’s retaliation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip does not end, then the US will “not be spared from this fire.”