Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in the Middle East

About 900 additional US troops are headed to or have recently arrived in the Middle East to bolster air defences to protect US personnel. (AP pic)

“There was a direct message relayed,” White House spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing, declining to elaborate.US officials want to avoid a wider conflict in the Middle East following the Oct 7 attack by Hamas on Israel that killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

US troops have been attacked at least 12 times in Iraq and four times in Syria in the past week, it added. “My warning to the ayatollah was that if they continue to move against those troops, we will respond, and he should be prepared. It has nothing to do with Israel,” he told reporters. headtopics.com

“The US messages were neither directed to the leader of the Islamic Revolution nor were they anything but requests from the Iranian side. If Biden thinks he has warned Iran, he should ask his team to show him the text of the messages,” Mohammad Jamshidi, a Raisi aide, wrote.

“The United States cannot both send military equipment to the Israeli regime and take charge of managing the war with one hand, while issuing political messages with the other hand, and speak about its opposition to the expansion of the war,” IRNA cited the unnamed source as saying, adding Iran’s allies “act independently and are not subject to Tehran’s orders.” headtopics.com

Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 have been killed, though Biden has voiced skepticism about such numbers. Reuters has been unable to independently verify the death toll.

