Biden v Trump, the unwanted rematch for America’s soul

The education sciences student said she would still vote for the 80-year-old Democrat again in the election on November 5, 2024, albeit without much enthusiasm. And their race for the White House is already on a knife edge. Polls show them neck and neck, with Trump even edging ahead in some of the latest surveys.said it would be “the most important election since 1860” — when Abraham Lincoln was elected president, triggering the US Civil War.The United States is still deeply polarised after hard-right populist Trump tried to overturn the result when Biden beat him in 2020, and there are fears of deeper civil strife this time around.
More than three in five Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they would prefer a nominee other than Biden, an ABC-Washington Post survey found. Biden has repeatedly spoken of a “battle for the soul of the nation” and warned that Trump’s “extremism” threatens American democracy.
He has said there’s a “level of hatred that I’ve never seen” and played again and again on themes of immigration and nationalism.
