Biden to Warn of Trump's Threat to Democracy in Campaign Speech

President Joe Biden will deliver a speech warning that democracy is at risk from Donald Trump, framing him as a threat to the nation. The speech will take place near the historic US independence war site of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania. The effort to boost Biden's campaign as a defender of democracy will continue with a visit to a South Carolina church where a white supremacist killed nine black parishioners in 2015.





