Biden to Warn of Trump's Threat to Democracy in Campaign Speech

President Joe Biden will seek to fire up his 2024 campaign today with a major speech warning that democracy is at risk from Donald Trump, three years after the deadly Jan 6 US Capitol attack. Either trailing or neck and neck with Trump in recent polls, the 81-year-old Democrat will frame his likely Republican rival as a threat to the nation in an address near the historic US independence war site of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania. A looming winter storm forced the speech to be brought forward a day from tomorrow, the third anniversary of the Capitol assault by a pro-Trump mob trying to overturn Biden’s 2020 election win. The effort to boost Biden’s campaign by painting him as a defender of democracy will continue Monday when the president visits a South Carolina church where a white supremacist shot dead nine black parishioners in 2015

President Joe Biden will deliver a speech warning that democracy is at risk from Donald Trump, framing him as a threat to the nation. The speech will take place near the historic US independence war site of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania. The effort to boost Biden's campaign as a defender of democracy will continue with a visit to a South Carolina church where a white supremacist killed nine black parishioners in 2015.

