Biden taps architect of US ‘pivot’ to Asia as state dept’s No 2

Kurt Campbell has coordinated Asia policy at the White House since the US president took office.

Campbell, who since Biden took office has coordinated Asia policy at the White House, will need confirmation from the senate, where his Democratic Party holds a slender majority. His efforts, which he later described in a book, was dubbed the “pivot” – a re-orientation of US foreign policy towards Asia, with a focus on future interests in the region rather than in the conflict-ridden Middle East.

Campbell, while steering clear of urging containment of China and calling for areas of cooperation, has been seen within the administration as taking a tough approach on the rising Asian power. US views “underestimated just how simultaneously insecure and ambitious China’s leadership really was,” Campbell co-wrote.

A California native, Campbell studied in Soviet Armenia during the Cold War, where he played the violin and briefly played on the Soviet’s national tennis team.

