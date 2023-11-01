Biden taps architect of US ‘pivot’ to Asia as state dept’s No 2

Campbell, who since Biden took office has coordinated Asia policy at the White House, will need confirmation from the senate, where his Democratic Party holds a slender majority. His efforts, which he later described in a book, was dubbed the “pivot” – a re-orientation of US foreign policy towards Asia, with a focus on future interests in the region rather than in the conflict-ridden Middle East.

Campbell, while steering clear of urging containment of China and calling for areas of cooperation, has been seen within the administration as taking a tough approach on the rising Asian power. US views “underestimated just how simultaneously insecure and ambitious China’s leadership really was,” Campbell co-wrote.

A California native, Campbell studied in Soviet Armenia during the Cold War, where he played the violin and briefly played on the Soviet’s national tennis team.

