Biden promises to combat Islamophobia as Israel-Hamas war rages

“President Biden ran for office to restore the soul of our nation. He is unequivocal: There is no place for hate in America against anyone. Period,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“For too long, Muslims in America, and those perceived to be Muslim, such as Arabs and Sikhs, have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fuelled attacks and other discriminatory incidents.”Jean-Pierre singled out what she called the recent “barbaric” killing of a six-year-old Palestinian American boy outside Chicago, which police have linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The response to the war by Biden, who went to Israel in a show of support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has prompted criticism from Muslim and Arab Americans. The 80-year-old Democrat has been accused of turning a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, but the US leader has defended his actions, pointing to his efforts to get humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

A survey conducted by the Arab American Institute showed that Arab American voters have massively turned away from Biden: support for the incumbent, who faces reelection next year, dropped from 59 per cent in 2020 to 17 per cent now. — AFP

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas warANKARA, Nov 2 — Turkey and Iran on Wednesday called for a regional conference aimed at averting the spread of the Israel-Hamas war. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas warJERUSALEM: The deadliest ever Gaza war raged for a 25th day yesterday after Hamas staged its October 7 attack on Israel, killing at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Duta Israel berang UNSC enggan kutuk serangan HamasDuta Israel ke PBB memakai lencana kuning pada bahagian kiri bajunya sebagai tanda protes terhadap keengganan UNSC mengutuk serangan Hamas

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Gaza now a ‘graveyard’ for thousands of children, says UNIsrael has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on Oct 7.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: UN expert says Israel-Hamas war emboldens Iran ‘repression’WASHINGTON, Nov 1 — The UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran said yesterday that the Israel-Hamas war has emboldened “repression” inside the country, whose ruling...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Israel mengaku serang Jabalia, dakwa sasar kubu bawah tanah HamasJurucakap Pasukan Pertahanan Israel (IDF), Jonathan Conricus memaklumkan butiran lanjut mengenai serangan ke atas Jabalia di Semenanjung Gaza.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕